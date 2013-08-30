Terrelle Pryor plays poorly; no Raiders starting QB yet

Uneven, lackluster, bland, uninspiring -- whatever synonym used to describe the third-year pro's 3-of-8 passing performance against the Seattle Seahawks -- the quarterback didn't exactly force Raiders coach Dennis Allen to hand him the starting job.
The other truth: It might not even matter.
After the 22-6 loss, Allen said he knew who he'd name his starting quarterback but would wait "until the appropriate time" to make the announcement, according to the Bay Area News Group.
Allen said Matt Flynn, who sat out with a sore arm, would be back at practice and could play if he's the choice.
Although Pryor's performance wasn't overwhelming, he showed athleticism and elusiveness -- with three carries and 48 yards -- that could make his poor passing skills moot in this competition, especially behind a shaky offensive line.
Pryor said some of his shakiness stemmed from not working with the starters, with whom he's gained chemistry in practice.
"I didn't have some of my guys, guys I was working with all week," Pryor said. "I'll get better. It's crunch time now."