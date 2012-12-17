Terrelle Pryor plays for Raiders on day he called 911

Pryor and fellow Oakland Raiders quarterback Carson Palmer came down with a bug that led to Pryor throwing up for the first time in his life.
Pryor felt so ill that he called an ambulance. Remember, this was all on the same day the Raiders were preparing to play the Kansas City Chiefs.
Pryor was well enough to dress for Sunday's game, where he got his first series of the season during the second quarter of a 15-0 win.
Pryor handed the ball off twice before throwing an incomplete pass. The drive started with a false-start penalty. Pryor jogged off the field, his day done.
"It was a steppingstone," he said. "I enjoyed the four plays. I was excited to get out there. I only saw four plays. Not much to pick apart. I'll be ready in practice next week."
The 4-10 Raiders are well out of playoff consideration, but coach Dennis Allen wouldn't say if Pryor will get more playing time in Oakland's final two games.
"We've got a little bit of an idea of what we have in him," Allen said. "I'd like to get him into games more often, but again, I'm letting game situations dictate who plays. ... This isn't just put everybody in and let them go.
"We want to see him work, just like we do all the young guys, but we're trying to win football games."