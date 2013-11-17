Terrelle Pryor not Oakland Raiders' long-term QB?

While the young Oakland Raiders signal-caller has the support of owner Mark Davis, others in the organization aren't convinced that Pryor is the long-term answer, NFL Media columnist Michael Silver said Sunday on NFL Network's "NFL GameDay Morning."
Undrafted rookie Matt McGloin, who started Sunday, has impressed the staff. One source likened McGloin, who teammates call "McLovin," to "a poor man's Jeff Garcia," according to Silver.
(If McGloin can come close to Garcia's 12-year career, it will be impressive for a former Penn State walk-on.)
As far as McGloin winning the starting job this season, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport was told that Sunday's game against the Houston Texans will be a good barometer.
McGloin was very impressive in his first career start for the Raiders. The rookie quarterback tossed three touchdown passes, without an interception in the team's win.