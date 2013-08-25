Terrelle Pryor is Oakland Raiders' starter vs. Seahawks

Pryor will start in the Oakland Raiders' preseason finale Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks after taking first-team reps during Sunday's practice, according to CSN Bay Area.
Raiders coach Dennis Allen said after practice that the team plans to rest Matt Flynn with a sore arm, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
"It's probably more of a precautionary measure on my part than it is anything else," Allen said Sunday.
One year ago almost to the week, as Russell Wilson was passing him on the depth chart in Seattle, Flynn was revealed to have an elbow injury. The tendinitis Flynn suffered in Seattle still is bugging him, Allen said, per the Chronicle. The veteran quarterback is experiencing the most tragic déjà vu in football history.
Allen hinted a change might happen after Flynn's dreadful performance preceded Pryor's entertaining, albeit uneven, play in Friday's preseason loss to the Chicago Bears. Flynn's injury becomes a convenient excuse to see more of Pryor.
Pryor still is very raw, and his feet and throwing mechanics are average to poor. But as he displayed Friday, behind the Raiders' offensive line, his elusiveness gives Oakland the best chance to succeed.
"When you have guys who have athletic talent like he does and they work as hard as he has, guys are going to get better, and he's improved," Allen said of Pryor. "It'll be a good thing to see him in another game situation against a really good defense on the road in that environment and see how he responds."
Also of note at Raiders practice: Menelik Watson started at left tackle, according to the Oakland Tribune's Jerry McDonald. Watson replaces Alex Barron, who had been getting worked in that spot.