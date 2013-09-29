Around the League

Terrelle Pryor inactive for Raiders; Flynn starts at QB

Published: Sep 29, 2013 at 08:36 AM
Oakland Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor was all set to start Sunday against the Washington Redskins, six days after he suffered a concussion. However, the plan changed Saturday night when Pryor's concussion symptoms resurfaced, Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL Network's "NFL GameDay Morning" that Matt Flynn will start for the Raiders. The team declared Pryor inactive for the game, paving the way for Flynn to make his first start of the season.

Rapoport reported Oakland is being overly cautious after the NFL Players Association looked into how the Raiders handled Pryor's concussion, which he suffered in Monday night's loss to the Denver Broncos. The NFL did say the Raiders followed protocol.

Pryor took limited reps in practice Thursday and officially was cleared for contact Friday morning. Raiders coach Dennis Allen said after Friday's practice that Pryor had made "significant progress."

Pryor said Friday he felt "100 percent," and he was listed as questionable on the Raiders' injury report for Sunday's game.

The third-year pro has been a pleasant surprise through three weeks. His ability to make plays with his feet has been essential behind a shaky, injured offensive line. Pryor had perhaps his best game against the Broncos before leaving with the concussion in the fourth quarter.

Pryor still isn't the most accurate passer, but he has improved every week. The former Ohio State star needs playing time, but that won't happen for at least another week.

