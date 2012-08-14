Terrelle Pryor: 'I played like dog crap' in Raiders' loss

Terrelle Pryor showed signs of youth and inexperience in a 3-0 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. After his first significant playing time as a pro, the Oakland Raiders second-year quarterback emerged as his own worst critic.
"I'm angry at myself," Pryor told Comcast SportsNet Bay Area. "I don't think I played well. I thought Matt (Leinart) played great. I thought Carson (Palmer) played great. I thought everyone else on the team played great. I just think I played like dog crap.
"So I'm mad about that, about how I played today. So I'm angry and I'm going to come back stronger next week."
Pryor's primary challenge in camp is wrestling away the No. 2 job from Leinart. Other quarterbacks have shown this can be done, but Pryor failed to make a compelling case against the Cowboys, finishing 8 of 15 passing for 50 yards with a pick. Pryor's best work came on the ground, when he showed some of the scrambling ability that made him a household name at Ohio State.
Pryor needs to become a more consistent passer. He shot low Monday night with what's been described as a "sinker" pass his wideouts don't have a chance with. Raiders coach Dennis Allen also wants to see improved management in the huddle and at the line of scrimmage.
Pryor's next chance comes Friday against the Arizona Cardinals. It's too early to call him a potential cut, but Pryor -- the final draft choice of former Raiders owner Al Davis -- must convince this team he's more than a luxury at the position.