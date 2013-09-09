Terrelle Pryor: I played 'awful' in Oakland Raiders' loss

Terrelle Pryor did his best on the opening Sunday of the NFL season to convince doubters that he's an exciting starting quarterback. (Even those doubters within the Oakland Raiders' organization.)
Perhaps the most encouraging sign of all from Pryor: He wasn't remotely impressed after the game. Pryor said his performance in the Raiders' 21-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts was "awful."
"I could've helped win the game and didn't," Pryor said, via CSN Bay Area. "We had 'em on the ropes and we didn't knock them out. The record is all that matters to me. I don't care what my numbers are. I just want to do well for the team, and I didn't do well enough."
Pryor added: "Please don't write this as cocky because it's not. Anytime I get on the field, I feel like I'm the best player out there, and that my team is going to have a chance to win. That's my job. I need to get the ball into the right hands and make plays. We have to get better. I know I do."
Pryor's day included 217 yards through the air, one throwing touchdown and two interceptions that he bemoaned after the game. It also included 112 yards on the ground -- more than any other player in the entire NFL. (The rushing yards also set a Raiders record for quarterback rushing yards.)
The Raiders entered the season looking like a punchline. It was only one game, but Pryor's performance gives the team some hope. It's encouraging that he wasn't remotely satisfied with the effort. (Even if we're inclined to roll with Andrew Luck's evaluation of Pryor's day.)