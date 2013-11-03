Terrelle Pryor, Darren McFadden hurt in Raiders' loss

One week after a terrific win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Oakland Raiders came crashing back to earth Sunday.
They gave up an NFL record-tying seven touchdowns to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, and suffered injuries to big-name players.
Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor left in the fourth quarter, and was examined for a knee injury. The score was 49-13 at the time, and Matt McGloin replaced Pryor.
"Coming out was a precaution," Pryor said after the game, via CSN Bay Area. "There was nine minutes left in the game. We weren't coming back. We thought we should take care of it and give it some ice."
Pryor said the knee felt stable, which is a good sign. The Raiders need him healthy, especially because their running game took a hit when Darren McFadden left with a hamstring injury. The running back immediately was ruled out, which is not a good sign. McFadden, who missed two games with the same injury this year, was coming off a strong performance.
Here are the other injuries we'll be tracking all week:
- Houston Texans running back Arian Foster, who was battling a hamstring problem all week, went to the locker room in the first quarter with a back injury during Sunday night's matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. He returned to the sideline in a hoodie right after the injury. He won't return.
- Patriots defensive end Rob Ninkovich (knee), safety Steve Gregory (thumb), and wide receiver Austin Collie (knee) all left Sunday's 51-33 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. None of them returned.
- Steelers cornerback Ike Taylorsuffered a concussion in Sunday's game, according to coach Mike Tomlin.
- New York Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley left with an elbow injury and did not return. The New York Daily News wrote that the Jets fear Kerley has an elbow subluxation. The Jets have the bye week to get healthy after their 26-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints.
- Seahawks center Max Unger suffered a concussion during Seattle's 27-24 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and did not return.
- Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph left with a foot injury after scoring a touchdown during the team's 27-23 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys. Right tackle Phil Loadholt suffered a concussion in the game.
- Bills wide receiver Robert Woods left with an apparent left ankle injury in Buffalo's 23-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
- Patriots safety Steve Gregory reportedly exited Gillette Stadium with an immobilization cast on his thumb, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. The thumb injury isn't considered season-ending. The Pats defender will undergo tests Monday morning to determine if his thumb is dislocated or broken.