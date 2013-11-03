Around the League

Presented By

Terrelle Pryor, Darren McFadden hurt in Raiders' loss

Published: Nov 03, 2013 at 01:06 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

One week after a terrific win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Oakland Raiders came crashing back to earth Sunday.

They gave up an NFL record-tying seven touchdowns to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, and suffered injuries to big-name players.

Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor left in the fourth quarter, and was examined for a knee injury. The score was 49-13 at the time, and Matt McGloin replaced Pryor.

"Coming out was a precaution," Pryor said after the game, via CSN Bay Area. "There was nine minutes left in the game. We weren't coming back. We thought we should take care of it and give it some ice."

Pryor said the knee felt stable, which is a good sign. The Raiders need him healthy, especially because their running game took a hit when Darren McFadden left with a hamstring injury. The running back immediately was ruled out, which is not a good sign. McFadden, who missed two games with the same injury this year, was coming off a strong performance.

Here are the other injuries we'll be tracking all week:

  1. Houston Texans running back Arian Foster, who was battling a hamstring problem all week, went to the locker room in the first quarter with a back injury during Sunday night's matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. He returned to the sideline in a hoodie right after the injury. He won't return.
  1. Patriots defensive end Rob Ninkovich (knee), safety Steve Gregory (thumb), and wide receiver Austin Collie (knee) all left Sunday's 51-33 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. None of them returned.
  1. Steelers cornerback Ike Taylorsuffered a concussion in Sunday's game, according to coach Mike Tomlin.
  1. New York Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley left with an elbow injury and did not return. The New York Daily News wrote that the Jets fear Kerley has an elbow subluxation. The Jets have the bye week to get healthy after their 26-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints.
  1. Jets safety Antonio Allen suffered a concussion.
  1. Saints running back Darren Sprolessuffered a head injury against the Jets and did not return.
  1. Seahawks center Max Unger suffered a concussion during Seattle's 27-24 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and did not return.
  1. Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph left with a foot injury after scoring a touchdown during the team's 27-23 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys. Right tackle Phil Loadholt suffered a concussion in the game.
  1. Bills wide receiver Robert Woods left with an apparent left ankle injury in Buffalo's 23-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
  1. Patriots safety Steve Gregory reportedly exited Gillette Stadium with an immobilization cast on his thumb, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. The thumb injury isn't considered season-ending. The Pats defender will undergo tests Monday morning to determine if his thumb is dislocated or broken.

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW