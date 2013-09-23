Terrelle Pryor concussed in Oakland Raiders' loss

Oakland Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor was escorted to the locker room by trainers after taking a helmet-to-helmet shot from Denver Broncos linebacker Wesley Woodyard late in the fourth quarter of Monday night's 37-21 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Pryor was diagnosed with a concussion after the game. It's worth noting that the quarterback continued to play for two pass attempts after taking the hit.
In his postgame press conference, Raiders coach Dennis Allen refused to speculate on Pryor's availability for Week 4.
Raiders cornerback Tracy Porter also was diagnosed with a concussion, though the game already was out of hand before his absence was felt in the Raiders' porous secondary.
Before the head injury, Pryor played his best game of the young season -- despite shaky pass protection and no help from the rushing attack. He finished the night 19-of-28 passing for a career-high 281 yards, a 112.4 passer rating and 10.0 yards per attempt.
The Raiders have to be hoping Pryor gains clearance for Sunday's game against a burnable Washington Redskins defense.
