Terrell Thomas will return to New York Giants

Terrell Thomas was one of the more promising young cornerbacks in the league before he tore his right ACL in 2011. After suffering the same injury during training camp of 2012, Thomas is just trying to keep his career alive.

Thomas announced via Twitter on Monday that he is returning to the New York Giants. The team later confirmed the move in a press release.

"I'm blessed and happy to have another opportunity to play football, especially with such a loyal organization, the one I started my career with," Thomas said, via the release. "For them to give me another opportunity to prove myself, I feel very blessed."

Thomas was under contract for a big salary next season, but that was predicated on him being healthy. Terms aren't yet available, but we'd expect this deal to be worth around the league minimum with incentives to earn more.

Giants GM Jerry Reese indicated during an interview with WFAN this offseason that Thomas' future in the NFL could be at safety. At this stage, anything the Giants get from the former starter will be a nice bonus to a secondary that struggled for much of the 2012 season.

