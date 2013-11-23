Terrell Thomas: 'No doubt' N.Y. Giants beat Cowboys

The New York Giants know that Sunday's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys could make or break their season.
Giants players haven't been shy about telling anyone who would listen that they plan to take it to the Cowboys.
Cornerback Terrell Thomas -- he of the three ACL tears -- wants to help pin the predications on the corkboard in the Dallas locker room.
"No doubt. We're gonna win this game," Thomas told SiriusXM NFL radio Friday. "You can tell 'em, put it on the bulletin board, it doesn't matter because we have to win this game. Our season is on the line right now."
"We had six turnovers in the first game, we felt we gave that one away," Thomas said. "As bad as we played on offense ... as bad as we could have played on defense, we felt like we really could have won that game. And it really just kind of led to the 0-6 start, that we didn't win that game kind of left a bad taste in our mouth."
Thomas called it a redemption game for Eli Manning. He pointed to an improved running game and gelling defense as the reasoning behind his prediction.