Terrell Thomas cleared for New York Giants training camp

New York Giants cornerback Terrell Thomas on Saturday said he was medically cleared for training camp some 11 months after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament during a preseason game against the Chicago Bears.
"I have no limitations entering camp; obviously (medical staff) will be monitoring me throughout camp," Thomas said on his website. Giants camp begins on July 28.
"The road just started; I have a lot of work to do," Thomas added. "I just want to let you know that I have been working real hard. I am determined to get to the same form as last year and to be a great addition to our secondary."
Thomas told NFL Network last month at his youth football camp in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., that he fully expects to be the Giants' starting cornerback.
"I've said I'm the starter, and they brought me back to be the starter, and that is the mindset I have," he said. "I'm not going to go in saying, 'Oh, I want to compete for a job.' No, I'm the starter."
Thomas, a second-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, has appeared in 44 games over three seasons (2008 to 2010) with the New York Giants, picking off 11 passing and returning one INT for a touchdown.