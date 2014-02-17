Terrell Suggs signs extension with Baltimore Ravens

This quickly resolves one of Baltimore's most pressing offseason questions. Suggs' $12.4 million cap figure was too much for a pass rusher who struggled down the stretch last season, and he was amenable to reworking his deal. It is a win-win move, but Suggs especially did well. He didn't take a pay cut and got plenty of guaranteed money for a veteran player. The Ravens clearly still value Suggs' play highly, and they got some cap relief in the process.