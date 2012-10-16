Terrell Suggs reportedly to rejoin practice this week

The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday that Suggs is expected to come off the physically unable to perform list this week and join the Ravens in practice on an "extremely" limited basis.
A source told the Sun that the timetable for a Suggs' return remains in the range of mid- to late-November as he recovers from surgery to repair a partially torn Achilles tendon.
"It's going to take time," the source said. "There's no reason to do anything risky with a guy this important. You have to think about the big picture with him."
The Ravens could certainly use Suggs' leadership after learning that Ray Lewis' season is over after the linebacker tore his triceps muscle in Sunday's 31-29 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
If Suggs remains on his current timetable, he should be back in the lineup for a stretch drive for the postseason. But will he be close to the same player he was before the injury?