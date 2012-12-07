Terrell Suggs reportedly expected to play for Ravens

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs was limited in practice Thursday and Friday and officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins.
The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year suffered a torn biceps last week, but should be able to play if he can withstand the pain.
"Hopefully, I can play," Suggs said Thursday, via the Ravens' official website. "I really believe if everything (works) out with how I am feeling, and we do a good job throughout the week, I will be lining up. If not, then I miss the Washington game, and hopefully I can be back for the Denver one."
CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora reported Suggs will play, but there are doubts on how effective he can be.
Suggs and Ravens doctors are being careful to ensure there will be no additional damage if the linebacker plays. A harness to protect the injury is a possibility.
"It held up real well," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Friday, via The Baltimore Sun. "He practiced for two days partially. As far as if you are asking what he's going to do, I really don't know yet. We'll just have to see where it goes on Sunday."