Terrell Suggs, Ravens await second opinion on biceps

The Baltimore Ravens are waiting on a second opinion to determine if outside linebacker Terrell Suggs will need offseason surgery on his torn biceps, The Baltimore Sun reported Monday.
Suggs tore his biceps in a Week 13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he returned in Week 15 and played through injury during the team's Super Bowl run.
The 10-year pro missed the first six games of the 2012 season after partially tearing his right Achilles tendon last offseason.
He returned just 5½ months after his Achilles injury, well before most players with similar injuries. The Achilles injury, coupled with his biceps tear, kept Suggs from performing at the dominant level that made him the NFL's 2011 Defensive Player of the Year. He lacked burst off the edge and didn't seem to have the power to knock away offensive tackles in the way we're used to seeing.
With Ray Lewis' retirement and Ed Reed, Paul Kruger and Dannell Ellerbe among the Ravens' key defensive free agents, Baltimore will need a healthy Suggs to defend its title in 2013.
The timetable for Suggs' recovery will be determined by whether he'll have surgery on that biceps.