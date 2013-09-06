Terrell Suggs predicts Ravens-Broncos playoff rematch

The defending Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens were forced to start this season on the road. They were greeted by the Denver Broncos and Peyton Manning's all-time performance.
The outcome of Thursday's 49-27Broncos win didn't have the Ravens fretting. In fact, linebacker Terrell Suggs predicted a playoff rematch.
"The great thing is, it's Week 1," Suggs told USA Today's Tom Pelissero. "It's one game. But I guarantee they will see us again."
Manning toyed with the Ravens' secondary during his seven-touchdown performance, leading Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith to label the game a "complete embarrassment," per The Baltimore Sun. Suggs, however, wasn't worried about the Ravens bouncing back.
"Will we go in the tank? Is the whole season down the drain? No," Suggs said. "It's one game. It's one game. All this game tells us -- we're not going to go 16-0. And I think the whole world knew that going in.
"Who do y'all think we lined up against?" Suggs said. "This team -- what'd they go, 13-3 last year? They've got the exact same team, with another weapon (Welker). Come on now. No panic."
The Broncos' offense is likely to "embarrass" many defenses this season. However, some of the concerns about the Ravens' secondary and receiving corps heading into the season were underscored in Thursday's opener.