Terrell Suggs makes his (loud) debut at Media Day

NEW ORLEANS -- Terrell Suggs has been in the NFL for 10 years, but he was a rookie at Super Bowl Media Day.
The Baltimore Ravens star answered questions for seven minutes from his riser at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome before he grabbed his video camera, hopped off his platform and began to approach the riser of teammate Ed Reed. Cue the panicked Ravens PR guy explaining to Suggs that he had to remain on his riser for the full hour of availability.
"I just sit there looking like an idiot?" an incredulous Suggs asked. The PR guy confirmed this as fact.
Suggs appeared crushed. He returned to his riser a defeated man, the limitations of Media Day now clear. Being the loudest player in the Superdome would have to be enough.
I circled back to Suggs later and asked about his health. The linebacker's play has improved in the postseason as he gets further away from his Achilles surgery. He's also playing through a torn biceps muscle.
"Ask me on Feb. 4," Suggs said. "If we get it done, I guarantee I won't feel any aches or bruises. I promise you."
We'll see if Suggs is playing like himself on Sunday. We'll hear him either way.