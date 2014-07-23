Terrell Suggs: Joe Flacco needs to 'cuss somebody out'

Joe Flacco's nickname is "Cool Joe," but one teammate wants him to separate himself from the moniker, at least on occasion.
On the heels of a disappointing 8-8 season, Terrell Suggs would love to see a more animated Flacco in the Baltimore Ravens huddle.
"He's not the most vocal," Suggs said Wednesday, per the team's official website. "But sometimes we may need that. He may have to cuss somebody out. He may have to cuss me out. It's good to hear your quarterback get after somebody sometimes. I think it will be a good thing."
Flacco usually leads by example, but some of the best quarterbacks in NFL history have been men who blow their lids when assignments are missed. Tom Brady notoriously will tug on a teammate's helmet and scream in his face if the situation merits it. To this point, Flacco hasn't been that type of leader.
"He has cussed me out before, but Joe knows how to do his little subliminal slick shots," Suggs said. "We're looking for a little bit more direct. ... I'm really looking forward to seeing Joe Flacco come into his own. Be one of those premier, elite quarterbacks and talk to his team."
Flacco already has one Super Bowl ring, so he's clearly doing something right. However, in the void of leaders like Ray Lewis and Ed Reed, perhaps T-Sizzle is onto something. Maybe Joe Flacco just needs to "cuss somebody out."
