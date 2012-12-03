Terrell Suggs: I can play for Ravens with torn biceps

Terrell Suggs confirmed to NFL.com's Albert Breer on Monday that he has a torn biceps muscle, but the Baltimore Ravens linebacker believes he can play through the injury.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said earlier Monday the team was encouraged Suggs wasn't seriously hurt in Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Suggs confirmed the extent of the injury in a text message to Breer.
Asked by Breer if he can play through the injury, Suggs replied, "I can."
Earlier Monday, Suggs used Twitter to calm fans concerned about his health.
That second opinion should determine if this is an injury Suggs can play through, as he believes. Breer has been told that three or four NFL players have the same injury and currently are playing through it.
Suggs, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, has 19 tackles and two sacks in six games. He missed the start of the season while recovering from surgery to repair a partially torn Achilles tendon.