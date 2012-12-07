 Skip to main content
Terrell Suggs' girlfriend claims he punched her in neck

Published: Dec 07, 2012 at 11:01 AM

We now have more details about the domestic case that prompted Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs to surrender his gun collection to authorities. It's not pretty.

According to the domestic complaint obtained Friday by The Baltimore Sun, Suggs' longtime girlfriend, Candace Williams, claimed the All-Pro punched her in the neck and dragged her alongside a speeding car with their two children in the vehicle. The woman said she suffered "severe road rash" as a result of the incident.

As is standard protocol in the wake of a complaint of this nature, Suggs was ordered to turn over any firearms in his possession. The Sun reported he turned over seven guns. WBAL-TV reported Suggs surrendered nine.

Suggs does not face criminal charges stemming from the September incident. The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year issued a statement Friday addressing the issue.

"My fiance and I have two beautiful children together whom we both love and care for tremendously," the statement read. "The personal issues that the two of us have faced recently have been addressed in a responsible and adult manner and have been resolved. I am certain that we will get through this matter and move forward as a happy family."

In December 2009, Williams alleged Suggs held her down on the floor, poured bleach on her and their son and kicked her in the face, breaking her nose, according to The Sun. Williams also claimed physical abuse dating to the start of their relationship in 2007.

Williams was granted a protective order as a result of those 2009 claims, The Sun reported. It later was rescinded after the couple reconciled and Williams dropped a $70 million lawsuit against Suggs.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.

