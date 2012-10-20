Terrell Suggs active for Baltimore Ravens in Houston

Nearly seven months after tearing his Achilles tendon, reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Terrell Suggs is expected to play in the Baltimore Ravens' game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, though multiple sources say it will be a game-time decision.
Without Ray Lewis and Lardarius Webb, Michael Lombardi writes, it's time for Baltimore to turn to its offense in earnest. **More ...**
The Ravens activated Suggs from the physically unable to perform list Saturday but have not indicated what role he would play in the game or how much action he would see. Suggs had offseason surgery on his Achilles, which he tore in April.
The Ravens' defense already was missing their top pass rusher before linebacker Ray Lewis (torn triceps) and cornerback Ladarius Webb (torn anterior cruciate ligament) were lost to injuries. The unit ranks No. 26 in total defense. Suggs will be a much-welcomed addition if he is close to playing at his All-Pro level.
UPDATE: Suggs, who started the game, is expected to play about a dozen plays, NFL.com and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.