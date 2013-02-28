Terrell Suggs: 31 teams hate the New England Patriots

Terrell Suggs spent part of Wednesday taking a veiled shot at San Francisco 49ers tackle Anthony Davis. (Davis' reaction: "Loser!")
Suggs told WEEI in Boston on Thursday that the Patriots don't "respect anybody," and he "guarantees the other 31 teams hate the New England Patriots."
Hate in the NFL probably is the closest thing you'll find to respect. It would be hard to win as much as the Patriots for more than a decade and not be hated.
"The NFL is not very big," Suggs relayed. "You think we don't talk to guys that have played for the New England Patriots, that have been on the New England Patriots that have been like, 'Oh, it's been like this.'
"It ain't just me. Why did Bart Scott say the same thing? You think it's just us? You think it's just got something to do with us? No. This is because we have inside information. We know."