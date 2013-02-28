Around the League

Terrell Suggs: 31 teams hate the New England Patriots

Published: Feb 28, 2013 at 01:40 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

Terrell Suggs spent part of Wednesday taking a veiled shot at San Francisco 49ers tackle Anthony Davis. (Davis' reaction: "Loser!")

On Thursday, Suggs took aim at an even larger target: The New England Patriots.

Suggs, you'll remember, called the Patriots the most "arrogant pricks" in the world after the AFC Championship Game this year. He doesn't like how they acted in the undefeated regular season of 2007, and he doesn't like that Tom Brady's torn ACL inspired a rule change.

Suggs told WEEI in Boston on Thursday that the Patriots don't "respect anybody," and he "guarantees the other 31 teams hate the New England Patriots."

Hate in the NFL probably is the closest thing you'll find to respect. It would be hard to win as much as the Patriots for more than a decade and not be hated.

Offseason Forecast: Ravens

ravens-130220-IL.jpg

Around The League examines what's next for the NFL's 32 teams in 2013. Gregg Rosenthal covers the Ravens. **More ...**

"The NFL is not very big," Suggs relayed. "You think we don't talk to guys that have played for the New England Patriots, that have been on the New England Patriots that have been like, 'Oh, it's been like this.'

"It ain't just me. Why did Bart Scott say the same thing? You think it's just us? You think it's just got something to do with us? No. This is because we have inside information. We know."

We know that the Patriots and Ravens have evolved into one of the better AFC rivalries. They will face off again in Baltimore next season.

Opening night Thursday game, anyone?

