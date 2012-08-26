Terrell Owens tweets: 'I'm no longer a Seahawk'

The 38-year-old receiver spread the news via Twitter on Sunday:
The Seahawks haven't confirmed the release, but a team spokesman told NFL.com and NFL Network that an announcement of some sort would be made Sunday.
It's not a surprising move by coach Pete Carroll. Owens failed to separate himself from Braylon Edwards and the rest of Seattle's receivers in three subpar preseason games with the Seahawks.
Outside of a beautiful circus catch displayed some of his patented headache-generating behavior of old during practices. A younger, more productive weapon gets away with the enigmatic persona -- not a late 30-something who can't hang on to the ball.
It's been a wild year for Owens, but this move likely marks the end of the football portion of 2012 for the longtime veteran.
UPDATE II: Carroll told reporters Sunday he appreciated Owens' work ethic but decided to go in a different direction.
"Terrell busted his tail and brings a unique skill set, but we thought it would be best to stay with the guys we had," Carroll said.