Terrell Owens to the Rams? Not likely, ATL says

Published: Jun 30, 2012 at 12:28 PM
Marc Sessler

To help celebrate Social Media Day (yes, it exists), Around the League took your NFL questions over Twitter for an impromptu weekend mailbag.

Let's get started, shall we?

Q: Will the St. Louis Rams go after Terrell Owens? - @nprams77

If this happens, Dan Hanzus will travel by foot to St. Louis. Don't hold your breath. Going after Terrell Owens is the act of a desperate man. T.O. has produced more drama in the past three months than five Ochocincos, and that's not what Jeff Fisher's looking for in Year One. The Rams are committed to surrounding Sam Bradford with homegrown talent. Rookies Brian Quick and Chris Givens have impressed early and if the team desires a veteran, they'll look elsewhere.

Q: Who will be the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins? - @albertabreu8

I'm not sure Joe Philbin knows the answer to that one, but I'll go with Matt Moore. We've heard chatter about David Garrard showing flashes in recent workouts, but let's be honest about something: The team can't sell David Garrard as Miami's Week 1 starter to an already suspicious fan base. Ryan Tannehill will play, but not immediately (although a man by the name of Stephen Ross might disagree).

Q: Will the Philadelphia Eagles make it back to the playoffs? - @linton5555

Yes. Can I help you with anything else?

Q: I read an article about Donovan Mcnabb saying he had possibly three suitors ... This can't be, can it? - @SeanMontana84

Donovan McNabb has said a lot this offseason, much of it questionable. In this case, "suitors" is a strong word. Rosenthal took a shot at who McNabb might be hinting at, but don't expect the veteran to land anywhere unless a rash of mysterious quarterback kidnappings unfold nationwide.

Smith: T.O. loves fame, not football

Terrell Owens loves everything that goes along with being a football star, but Jason Smith thinks the game bores T.O. More ...

Q: Does Trent Richardson win rookie of the year? - @GregoryLeePhipp

He's in the mix as an early favorite based on the workload he'll receive in Cleveland. Here's my concern with Richardson: If there's chaos at quarterback, defenders are going to line up to shut down the running game. With that said, the Browns have one of the league's promising young O-lines. Expect Richardson to put up numbers, no matter what Jim Brown says, but it might not be enough to overtake a big season by Robert Griffin III or Andrew Luck.

