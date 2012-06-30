Terrell Owens to the Rams? Not likely, ATL says

He's in the mix as an early favorite based on the workload he'll receive in Cleveland. Here's my concern with Richardson: If there's chaos at quarterback, defenders are going to line up to shut down the running game. With that said, the Browns have one of the league's promising young O-lines. Expect Richardson to put up numbers, no matter what Jim Brown says, but it might not be enough to overtake a big season by Robert Griffin III or Andrew Luck.