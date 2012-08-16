Terrell Owens to play 'early' for Seahawks vs. Broncos

Terrell Owens will make his Seattle Seahawks debut on Saturday against the Denver Broncos, less than two weeks after joining the team.
"I'm not going to tell you how many plays it will be," coach Pete Carroll said, via the Seattle Times. "We'll see how it goes, but he's going to play pretty early in the game."
It's hard to guess where Owens stands right now with the Seahawks. We've heard more positive practice reports about Braylon Edwards. T.O. is buried on the team's depth chart that was released this week, but so is Sidney Rice. It doesn't mean much.
"He's ready to go," Carroll said of Owens. "He had two good weeks of work, and he came in in great shape so he's ready to go."
Dave Boling of the Tacoma News Tribune said Owens has "looked as if he's getting his legs under him and feeling more comfortable" in Wednesday's practice. It's been a crash course learning the offense, but Owens only has two more weeks to earn a spot on the team.
We suspect T.O. and Edwards are battling for one job.