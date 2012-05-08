Terrell Owens tackles accusations of bad parenting on 'Dr. Phil'

Published: May 08, 2012 at 11:45 AM

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens made his appearance on the "Dr. Phil" show as anticipated Tuesday, and the mothers of his children didn't hold back in recounting what they see as his shortcomings as a father.

One woman, named Kimber, said Owens "doesn't call, he doesn't send Christmas gifts," according to USA Today. Another woman, named Monique, accused Owens, 38, of "trying to exploit" their son by using him to better his image through public appearances.

Owens, who now plays for the Indoor Football League's Allen Wranglers, blamed his parenting struggles on a hectic life.

"The thing is, with me traveling back and forth, I don't have a set schedule," Owens said, according to the newspaper, claiming he has a difficult time getting in touch with his children.

Owens, who last played in the NFL in 2010 with the Cincinnati Bengals, told Dr. Phil that he has to pay almost $50,000 per month in child support. He said he's working to lower those payments, though he also said he chose to increase the support paid to one of the mothers.

Owens also told Dr. Phil, according to the newspaper, that he was hurt by his own father's poor parenting skills.

"I didn't know who my daddy was until I was 10 or 12," Owens said. "Surprising as it may seem, he was living right across the street."

According to the newspaper, Dr. Phil urged the mothers and Owens to "stop these hostilities, because it's your child who's picking up the tab for that."

The show wrapped with an appearance by two of Owens' daughters, who received an affectionate greeting from him.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW