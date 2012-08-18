Terrell Owens struggles in Seattle Seahawks debut

Terrell Owens started Saturday night's preseason game for the Seattle Seahawks. It went downhill from there for T.O. in his first NFL action since the 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Seahawks starter Matt Flynn targeted Owens five times in the first half of the 30-10 victory over the Denver Broncos. None were completed passes. Before you blame Flynn, consider that he was 6-of-8 passing on attempts to all other receivers.
Owens and Flynn weren't on the same page on multiple plays. Flynn appeared to expect Owens to go one way, and the receiver went another. The two were in sync, however, in the second quarter when Owens got behind the Broncos' defense. Flynn dropped the ball in the bucket for what should have been a 46-yard touchdown. The ball went right through Owens' hands.
We are wary of putting too much stock into the preseason, but these are huge weeks for guys like T.O. who are fighting for a roster spot. Braylon Edwards made some plays last week. Owens can't afford another night like this.