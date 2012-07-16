Terrell Owens replaces attorney in child support case

"Unfortunately, Terrell Owens was never informed by his attorney that he was due in court last week in Georgia regarding his current child support case," Owens' publicist, Diana Bianchini, said in a statement sent Monday to NFL.com's Steve Wyche. " ... Mr. Owens' previous Georgia attorney has taken responsibility for this failure to have communicated this date to him and has also been removed as counsel for Mr. Owens."