Terrell Owens might start for Seahawks, coach says

Aug 07, 2012

And now for the latest update on America's favorite scrappy underdog, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Terrell Owens.

It's been speculated here and elsewhere that Owens will face a challenge simply to earn a spot on Pete Carroll's final roster. But the Seahawks coach doesn't appear to have any ceiling on his newest weapon.

"His workout and work ethic was extraordinary," Carroll said Tuesday, via the team's Twitter page. "He has a chance to start over here, and that's pretty cool."

Pretty cool, indeed. Carroll is an outside-the-box type thinker among his NFL brethren. Talking about a significant role for a 38-year-old player who's been out of the NFL for a year certainly qualifies.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, Owens' former offensive coordinator in Dallas and likely familiar with the receiver's less flattering angles, wishes him well.

"He's going to go down as one of the all-time greats to ever play his position," Garrett said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "He has a passion for playing. We know that because we were around him, how he practiced and how he played. I wish him nothing but the best. He'll help their football team."

T.O. goodwill is everywhere! Hell hath frozen over.

One final bit of T.O. news. Carroll confirmed that Owens will wear No. 10 this season, saying goodbye to the No. 81 jersey he wore with five teams over his first 15 NFL seasons. (Golden Tate apparently has 81 on lock.)

This isn't Michael Jordan wearing No. 45 weird, but it's up there.

