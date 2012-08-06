Terrell Owens might get Seahawks offer, report says

We said Monday morning that Pete Carroll's home for reclamation projects in Seattle was the perfect fit for Terrell Owens. It sounds like Carroll feels the same way.
ESPN.com's Ed Werder reports that "it is expected that the Seahawks will try to sign" Owens after a solid workout. T.O. reportedly ran under 4.45 in the forty-yard dash, which is a surprising time coming off knee surgery. (It's so surprising, we wonder if the team leaked it just to explain a head-scratching move. The report initially said 4.5.)
Owens hasnt played in the NFL since 2010. This is the first tryout for him since the Allen Wranglers of the Indoor Football League cut him. As Steve Mariucci pointed out over the weekend on NFL Network, T.O. has always been an extremely hard worker. Getting another NFL job at 38 years old after his latest surgery would be the ultimate proof.
The Seahawks certainly need help at split end, although Owens no longer seems worth the trouble that he brings.
Will he make them a playoff team?
The Seahawks recently signed Braylon Edwards, cut Antonio Bryant, and have waited for third-year pro Golden Tate to step up. Picking up Owens would be a desperate move, but these apparently are desperate times for Carroll at wide receiver.