Terrell Owens: I'm being extorted over nude photos

It's possible we've filed our final story about Terrell Owens on a football field. That doesn't mean we've heard the last from T.O. away from it. It never does.
The former NFL wideout says he's being extorted by a woman who claims she owns nude photos of T.O., which she attempted to peddle to TMZ and other media outlets, according to the Philadelphia Daily News.
"It's obvious that she has nothing because it's illegal with what she's trying to do, or otherwise TMZ would have bought the photos," Owens told the newspaper on Tuesday. "This is a case of extortion, this is a waste of my time, and you're wasting your time because I have nothing to say."
The woman told the Daily News that she has never met Owens. She claims she interacted with T.O. on Twitter and then on Skype. One thing led to another, she says. The subsequent details are sordid (and explicit).
"I'm not sure what you or her are trying to accomplish," Owens wrote to the newspaper late Tuesday. "At the end of the day, God is good. It's unfortunate people make attempts to ruin people's lives."
Owens is scheduled to speak at the NFL Rookie Symposium on Friday. Based on the past few months alone, the man has quite a cautionary narrative to spin.