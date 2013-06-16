Terrell Owens humbled by visiting Chad Johnson in jail

Chad Johnson continues to serve his 30-day jail sentence for violating the terms of his probation in a domestic violence case, a sentence he was handed after the judge denied a plea deal because Johnson slapped his attorney's back side.
Former teammates and even some in the legal community have come out in support of the former Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins wide receiver. On Saturday, Johnson had a visitor: fellow former NFL receiver-turned-reality-star Terrell Owens.
Considering how similar their off-field antics have been in recent years -- we won't even begin to compare their on-field attributes, which aren't close -- it must be interesting for T.O. to see his friend behind bars because of one of the clown-like things he's done.
Owens, like Johnson, says he still wants to play in the NFL. While neither likely will get that chance again, his response to visiting Johnson in prison at least tells us he's going to do whatever he can to make sure the roles aren't reversed one day.
UPDATE: Johnson was immediately released from jail after apologizing to the judge Monday. He spent seven days in jail.