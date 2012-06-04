Terrell Owens hires new agent, hopes for NFL return

Though it's difficult to formulate a theory how representation is to blame for his stalled NFL career, Terrell Owens has decided to cut ties with longtime agent Drew Rosenhaus and replace him with Jordan Woy.
The intended effect of the shakeup is laid out clearly in a Monday press release: Owens wants back in the NFL.
"I am making changes in my life so I can continue my career as a professional football player," Owens, 38, said in the statement.
Owens last played in the league in 2010, when he had 983 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games with the Cincinnati Bengals. He tore his anterior cruciate ligament last April -- under circumstances that still remain unclear -- and didn't receive interest from teams when Rosenhaus organized a public workout in October.
Well, Owens did draw some interest -- from the Indoor Football League's Allen Wranglers, who signed him to predictably calamitous results.
Set against the backdrop of potential litigation with the Wranglers, Owens now is making a last-ditch effort to secure a training-camp tryout.
"I love the game of football and I know I can help a team," Owens' statement read. "I have had to go through some humbling times but I am more determined than ever to show a team that I can be a huge asset to them as a player and a team leader in the locker room."
We didn't include the full quote here, but it does edge into desperation territory. It makes sense that Owens wants back into the league that will give him both the financial relief and spotlight he craves. But Owens' relationship with the NFL feels like the guy willing to do anything to win back the ex he still loves. Too much has happened for it ever to work again, but he's still not ready to let go.