Terrell Owens debuts as semi-professional bowler

Since Terrell Owens was released by the Seattle Seahawks last August, it seems he is only in the news when an NFL team clarifies that it has no interest in the poster child for diva wide receivers.
Now 39 years old and likely done as an NFL player, Owens is taking up a new sport.
Owens made his semi-professional bowling debut this week, rolling games of 185, 129 and 161 for a 475 series in the United States Bowling Congress Open Championship.
As the celebrity owner of the Dallas Strikers, one of eight five-player teams in the new Professional Bowlers Association League, Owens has spent a lot of time around the lanes this year. He recently decided to take his game up a notch, working with several coaches and PBA bowlers.
"I have a lot of stuff going on right now, but there happened to be a break in my schedule," Owens told Bowl.com. "I wanted to experience this tournament, and the experience was good. I'm really into bowling, and I like it a lot."
Owens worked out with Tom Bradyat USC last month. A couple weeks later, Owens made it clear that he's keeping himself in shape "just for any opportunity that may come about." If the NFL doesn't come calling, Owens now has a backup plan to keep his competitive juices flowing.