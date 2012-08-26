Terrell Owens cut; this is probably the end of the line

We can probably start the five-year clock ticking down to one of the more interesting Hall of Fame discussions in recent history. Terrell Owens was released by the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. It's hard to imagine him getting another legitimate chance in the NFL.
When T.O. signed with the Seahawks, we said it was the best possible fit for him. Pete Carroll gave Owens a legitimate chance to compete at a position that needed help. Owens wasn't up to the challenge.
The decision doesn't come as a surprise. We noted Friday night that Braylon Edwards was besting Owens in the battle for a job.
Ultimately, Owens couldn't even crack the top 75 players on the Seahawks. It's a sad way to go out, but this is probably the end for him.
Some other quick thoughts on the Owens move:
- Edwards' roster spot in Seattle seems secure. He's made enough plays down the field to indicate he can help the Seahawks. Edwards seems to be battling Golden Tate for a starting job. Don't bet against Braylon.
- The release of Owens is a good sign for receiver Sidney Rice's health. If the Seahawks were worried about Rice, they may have at least held on to T.O. until final cuts.
- T.O. did not seem to be on the same page as his quarterbacks. His release makes a lot of sense when you are likely planning to start a rookie at quarterback. That's one less distraction for Russell Wilson to deal with.