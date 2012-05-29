Terrell Owens cut by Indoor Football League team

UPDATE: In a statement to NFL.com's Steve Wyche, Owens' publicist Diana Bianchini wrote, "It is unfortunate that the IFL Wranglers released Mr. Owens today in the manner that they did. Mr. Owens played all games according to his contractual agreement and was proud to be a part of the IFL and the Allen Wranglers. He was happy to be playing back in Texas and put a national spotlight of interest on the league like never before."