Terrell Davis: Ray Rice is best RB after Adrian Peterson

Terrell Davis knows a thing or two about running the football.
The former Denver Broncos star was asked Thursday on NFL Network's "NFL AM" to name his top six runners not named Adrian Peterson. His answer might surprise you.
We'll leave it to you to judge his list, but T.D.'s No. 1 guy behind "All Day" Peterson is Baltimore Ravens runner Ray Rice.
For my money, I'll go with Seattle Seahawks ball carrier Marshawn Lynch. I'm fascinated with Beast Mode's physical style of play, but Rice -- a genuine asset in the passing game -- certainly is in the conversation. In fact, Around The League scribe Chris Wesseling agrees with Davis' placing of Rice above all challengers.
Wesseling, by the way, plans to drop his running backs power rankings next week, so keep an eye out for that high-octane piece of content. In the meantime, feast your eyes on the (radioactive) list Dan Hanzus drummed up over the summer. Everybody's ranking running backs these days, so feel free to add your two cents below.