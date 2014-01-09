Around the League

Presented By

Terrell Davis misses Hall of Fame finalists cut again

Published: Jan 09, 2014 at 02:03 PM

At his peak, Terrell Davis was the best running back on the planet.

Unfortunately for Davis, he didn't stay on that peak long enough to hold the attention of Pro Football Hall of Fame voters.

The former Denver Broncos star was not among the 15 modern-era finalists announced Thursday night on NFL Network's "Pro Football Hall of Fame: The Final 15." It marks the seventh consecutive year Davis was a top-25 finalist who didn't survive the next cutdown.

Davis exploded on the scene with the Denver Broncos in 1995, beginning a four-year stretch of dominance that included an NFL MVP, two Super Bowl rings, a Super Bowl MVP and a 2,000-yard rushing season in 1998. He suffered a knee injury the next season, however, and never got all the way back. He hung around for two more seasons and was out of football by his 30th birthday.

"To me, he's Gale Sayers. He was a comet," NFL Media columnist Michael Silver said during the "Final 15" announcement show. "He was a brilliant player whose career was cut short by a knee injury."

Rod Woodson believes Davis deserves enshrinement based on what he called "the Gale Sayers rule." Sayers was another brilliant back whose career was cut short by a knee injury. The former Chicago Bears star was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1977.

"When TD played, there was only a couple of running backs that we had to game plan for," said Woodson, who was inducted into Canton in 2009. "There were only two, and I played for 17 years. That was Barry Sanders and TD. Without the injury, his numbers would have been outstanding."

Davis' greatness cannot be denied, but we see where the voters are coming from. It's hard to vote Davis in when there are dozens of other deserving players who were stars in the league for a decade or more. (Andre Reed's head may explode if he were to witness TD slipping on a gold jacket.)

Which isn't meant to marginalize what Davis was able to do before the injury. He was amazing. But durability obviously matters to Hall voters.

That's one trait Davis didn't have.

We previewed all four Divisional Round Weekend games in the latest "Around The League Podcast."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW