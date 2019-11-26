Terrell Davis, Michael Vick among '20 Pro Bowl Legends Captains

Bruce Smith: Defensive lineman Bruce Smith was selected by the Buffalo Bills with the first overall pick in the 1985 NFL Draft. During his 19-year NFL career, Smith recorded 200 sacks -- the most of any player since the individual sack became an official statistic in 1982 -- and had at least 10 sacks in 13 seasons -- also the most since 1982. Smith, an 11-time Pro Bowler, also accumulated 78 more tackles than any other defensive lineman in league history. Smith was named the AFC Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1985 and would go on to be named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1990 and 1996, while being named AFC Defensive Player of the Year in 1987, 1988, 1990 and 1996. He earned first-team All-Pro honors nine times and was named to the NFL's All-Decade Teams of the 1980s and 1990s. Smith was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2009.