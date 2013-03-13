Terrance Knighton signs Denver Broncos contract

A run on free-agent defensive tackles is underway. Shortly after the Tennessee Titansagreed to terms with Sammie Lee Hill, the Denver Broncos have landed an interior defender of their own.
The Broncos agreed to terms on a two-year deal with former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Terrance Knighton on Wednesday, the team announced. The Broncoslater tweeted a photo of Knighton signing his contract.
The acquisition reunites Knighton with Broncos defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, the former Jaguars coach who used Jacksonville's 2009 third-round pick on the tackle.
Knighton will team inside with Kevin Vickerson in Denver's 4-3 defense.
Knighton was uneven during his four seasons with the Jaguars, but he grades out adequately against the run. It marks another aggressive move by the Broncos, who also signed offensive guard Louis Vasquez away from the San Diego Chargers and shifted the balance of power in the AFC by luring wide receiver Wes Welker from the New England Patriots.