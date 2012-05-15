Terrance Knighton apologizes for nightclub incident

According to Ganguli, Knighton currently has 20/60 vision in his left eye, an improvement over the 20/100 vision he had after the first of two procedures since the incident. Knighton was expected to miss three and hopes to be ready for training camp. The 6-foot-3, 336-pound Knighton, nicknamed "Pot Roast", has struggled to keep his weight in check the past and the club intends to have a assistant strength and conditioning coach Josh Hingst work with Knighton on a nutritional program to keep his weight down during this period of inactivity.