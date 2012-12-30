Tennessee Titans set record as multiple players score on returns

NASHVILLE -- In a 38-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Tennessee Titans became the first team in NFL history with multiple players to score more than once on returns in a single game.
Brown scored on a 79-yard interception return off Jaguars quarterback Chad Henne. Then Reynaud scored on a 69-yard punt return 75 seconds later just before halftime.
Reynaud ran back a punt 81 yards for a TD in the third quarter, only to be followed by Brown picking off a deflected pass and running it 30 yards to the end zone.
The Seattle Seahawks had four interception returns for TDs on Nov. 4, 1984, against Kansas City in a 45-0 rout, and three different players scored those TDs.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press