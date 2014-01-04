Tennessee Titans searching for an identity

Perhaps more than any team in the league, the Titans need an identity. They have some defensive talent in defensive tackle Jurrell Casey and a fine cornerback pair, but the whole group did not add up to the sum of their parts. It is strange to hear that the organization wanted the Titans to run the ball more, because Chris Johnson has been an overpaid and overrated back for a long time. Giving him more carries hardly sounds like solution for the Titans' ills. If anything, the Titans stayed loyal to Johnson for too long.