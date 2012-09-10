Tennessee Titans: Jake Locker should start in Week 2

Jake Locker's left shoulder injury and the lopsided score by which the Tennessee Titans lost to the New England Patriots on Sunday obscured the quarterback's solid first NFL start.
It sounds like Locker will make his second NFL start in Week 2 in San Diego. Titans coach Mike Munchak confirmed that the team expects Locker to suit up against the San Diego Chargers, according to Jim Wyatt of the Tennessean.
Both Locker and Munchak said as much Sunday, and further medical tests didn't change things. Locker will try to build on his debut, where he averaged 7.2 yards-per-attempt on 32 throws. Locker's one interception came on a jump ball that was tipped in the air. He was occasionally inaccurate, but he also made a number of gutsy throws to convert first downs.
Give Locker a little more help from his defense and running game, and the Titans should be in good shape.