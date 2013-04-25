Tennessee Titans in the market for press cornerback

The Tennessee Titans will feature a more aggressive defensive scheme -- within reason, of course -- with Gregg Williams now a senior assistant on defensive coordinator Jerry Gray's staff. The blitz package will increase and put more pressure on the cornerbacks to hold up in press-man coverage.
"We'll definitely look at a corner -- if there's one we like at the time we're picking -- that has those kinds of abilities, that can get up more in your face and play a little more man-to-man," Titans head coach Mike Munchak told The Tennessean's John Glennon.
Titans general manager Ruston Webster said there are a number of big corners who fit the mold. Alabama's Dee Milliner (6-foot, 201 pounds) and Xavier Rhodes (6-1, 210) are the top two prospects at the position. Milliner could be gone by the time the Titans are on the clock at No. 10.
The Titans also visited with D.J. Hayden (Houston), Johnathan Banks (Mississippi State), Sanders Commings (Georgia) and Khalid Wooten (Nevada).
Banks is long and a bit slight at 6-2, 185 pounds. Hayden (5-11, 191) has watched his stock rise recently. Commings (6-0, 216) certainly has the size but also has questionable feet and quickness. Speed, reaction and anticipation are the concerns with Wooten (5-11, 210).