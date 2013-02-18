Tennessee Titans hire Steve Hoffman as special teams assistant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans have hired Steve Hoffman as an assistant special teams coach and have promoted Arthur Smith to offensive line/tight ends assistant.
Hoffman spent last season as the Oakland Raiders' special teams coordinator. He also has worked with the Dallas Cowboys (1989-2004), Atlanta Falcons (2006), Miami Dolphins (2007-08) and Kansas City Chiefs (2009-11). The Titans announced his hiring Monday afternoon.
Smith has two years of experience on the Titans' staff. He worked last season as an offensive assistant/quality control coach.
