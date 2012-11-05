Tennessee Titans assistant coach: 'Everyone is scared'

The Tennessee Titans were shredded in a 51-20 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. It was the type of comprehensive defeat that leaves an organization asking deeper questions -- and the owner circling the wagons.
The result is fear. One Titans coach told Mike Freeman of CBSSports.com that a feeling of anxiety has set in.
"Everyone is scared. We're all looking over our shoulders now," the coach said. "When I say everyone, I mean everyone. There is a sense of panic now throughout the organization."
The assistant told Freeman that coaches are quietly hunting for other jobs in case of a potential mass firing after the season.
Tennessee is on pace to become just the fourth team in NFL history to allow 500 points in a season, and there is no deception in that figure: The Titans have been that bad on a weekly basis. The free-fall might be fierce.