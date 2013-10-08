Around the League

Presented By

Ten players who disappointed in season's first quarter

Published: Oct 08, 2013 at 02:52 PM

Last week, we broke down the 10 biggest surprise players at the season's quarter pole. We now present 10 players who have fallen well short of expectations.

1. David Wilson, New York Giants

The Giants' collapse has been a true team effort, but we feel comfortable making Wilson the face of the team's stumble to irrelevance. Positioned as a star on the rise, Wilson lost two fumbles in the season opener in Dallas and never recovered. He finally found the end zone in Week 5, then suffered a neck injury that's knocked him out of the lineup. On the plus side, he can do pretty back flips.

2. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals

This was the season Dalton was supposed to lift his game to the next level. Instead, he seems like he's still the same guy he was as rookie -- a quarterback capable of making plays, but nobody's example of a franchise star to build around. Colleague Chris Wesseling put it best when he established After Dalton, or A.D., a quarterback scale in which Dalton sits exactly in the middle. Any player before Dalton is a viable franchise quarterback, any quarterback below him is a problem, not a solution. Dalton lives in quarterback purgatory.

3. C.J. Spiller, Buffalo Bills

The 54-yard touchdown run on a gimpy ankle was a welcome sign of life, but Spiller remains a disappointment so far. Spiller established himself as a star last season, and many predicted even bigger things in 2013. Instead, Spiller has meandered through the season as the second-best running back on his own team.

4. Jason Pierre-Paul, New York Giants

The Giants are bad enough to land a second name on this list. Pierre-Paul has earned his place. Viewed as one of the most-gifted pass rushers in the game, JPP has dropped off the map this season. He has one sack and 13 tackles in five games. Beware of professional athletes coming off back surgery.

5. Tavon Austin, St. Louis Rams

A classic pre-draft riser, Austin sparked the imaginations of teams across the NFL with electric NFL Scouting Combine and pro day performances. At one point, a hyperventilating Mike Mayock said Austin "might be the most explosive player I've ever seen in my life." The Rams were in love, and traded up to land the former West Virginia star with the eighth overall pick in April's draft. Austin hasn't done much to reward that investment yet, averaging less than seven yards per catch. Either Austin needs to be better or the Rams need to be more imaginative. Maybe both.

Tony Romo

6. Morris Claiborne, Dallas Cowboys

It's still early, but Claiborne has the look of a bust for the Cowboys. The 2012 first-round pick lost his starting job to Orlando Scandrick and is ranked 95th out of 100 qualifying cornerbacks by Pro Football Focus. The silver lining? Claiborne had a fumble recovery and interception Sunday against the Broncos. Of course, he was playing on a defense that surrendered 51 points, so ...

7. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

Loyal Cam Newton apologists have to be running out of patience. The Panthers didn't do a good job putting a proper offense around the quarterback in the offseason, but Newton -- now in his third season -- continues to be an enigma. Accuracy remains an issue, and his 79.2 passer rating ranks him directly beneath rookies Geno Smith and EJ Manuel. Newton is supposed to be lifting the Panthers. Instead, he played down to his team's mediocre level.

8. Cortland Finnegan, St. Louis Rams

Bad contract alert! Finnegan was being toasted with regularity this season before heading to the sideline with a thigh injury. Pro Football Focus ranks Finnegan as the league's worst cornerback through Week 5. Perhaps the injury explains the poor play, but Finnegan has been in regression since last season.

9. London Fletcher, Washington Redskins

You figured the time eventually would come when Fletcher would stop performing at an effective level. This might be the year, as Fletcher is ranked 49th among 50 3-4 inside linebackers. Fletcher also is losing playing time to backup Nick Barnett, a sign the veteran could be entering the twilight of a special career.

10. Eric Fisher, Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs' 5-0 start has overshadowed how little the team has gotten out of its No. 1 overall draft pick. Fisher routinely was being beaten at right tackle before being forced out of the lineup by a concussion. Fisher is lucky he's managed to stay out of the spotlight.

The "Around The League Podcast" reviewed every Week 5 game. Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.