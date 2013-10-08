Ten players who disappointed in season's first quarter

A classic pre-draft riser, Austin sparked the imaginations of teams across the NFL with electric NFL Scouting Combine and pro day performances. At one point, a hyperventilating Mike Mayock said Austin "might be the most explosive player I've ever seen in my life." The Rams were in love, and traded up to land the former West Virginia star with the eighth overall pick in April's draft. Austin hasn't done much to reward that investment yet, averaging less than seven yards per catch. Either Austin needs to be better or the Rams need to be more imaginative. Maybe both.