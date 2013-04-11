Ten players from 2012 NFL Draft poised for bigger roles

Konz was drafted in the second round as the first center off the board, but he spent the majority of his rookie season filling in at right guard. With veteran center Todd McClure retiring, Konz should find more success at his natural position. He needs to hit the weight room this offseason to help handle bigger nose tackles. Offering ideal size at 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds, Holmes was drafted in the third round after catching the eye of NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock at the East-West Shrine Bowl. The release of right tackle Tyson Clabo suggests the Falcons have high hopes for Holmes in his second season.