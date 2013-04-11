Around the League

Presented By

Ten players from 2012 NFL Draft poised for bigger roles

Published: Apr 11, 2013 at 11:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

While the 2013 NFL Draft hype season kicks into full gear, Around The League wants to ensure that last seaspn's top prospects don't get overlooked. We recently highlighted a handful of 2012 NFL Draft picks on the brink of Pro Bowl status. This time we are delving into a 10-pack of second-year players who will be thrust into a major role in 2013.

1. David Wilson: Running back, New York Giants

The first-rounder's explosiveness was evident as he racked up the most all-purpose yards (1,925) yards by a rookie in franchise history. But mistakes in pass protection, route-running and ball security limited Wilson's offensive snaps. Now that Ahmad Bradshaw is gone, general manager Jerry Reese is confident that Wilson can be the "lead dog" in a tandem attack with Andre Brown.

2. Lamar Miller: Running back, Miami Dolphins

We pointed out in early February that Reggie Bush became persona non grata in Miami because the team's brass believes Miller can be a "bigger, faster, better" version of Bush. The fourth-rounder showed impressive burst with the ability to succeed between the tackles and in space. The addition of deep threat wide receiver Mike Wallace should leave Miller poised for success against few stacked boxes.

3. Peter Konz and Lamar Holmes: Offensive line, Atlanta Falcons

Konz was drafted in the second round as the first center off the board, but he spent the majority of his rookie season filling in at right guard. With veteran center Todd McClure retiring, Konz should find more success at his natural position. He needs to hit the weight room this offseason to help handle bigger nose tackles. Offering ideal size at 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds, Holmes was drafted in the third round after catching the eye of NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock at the East-West Shrine Bowl. The release of right tackle Tyson Clabo suggests the Falcons have high hopes for Holmes in his second season.

4. DeMario Davis: Linebacker, New York Jets

Head coach Rex Ryan raised unreasonable expectations when he compared Davis' mannerisms and leadership to Ray Lewis, but the third-rounder was limited to nickel packages as a rookie. With Bart Scott out of the picture, Davis will combine with pass rusher Quinton Coples to add a much-needed speed element to the Jets' front seven this season. One NFL executive said last summer that Davis projects as an eight- or 10-year starter based on his talent level.

2013 NFL Draft: Team needs

draft-130408-il.jpg

Our analysts examine each team's game plan entering the NFL draft, identifying biggest needs, potential fits and more. More ...

5. Riley Reiff: Offensive tackle, Detroit Lions

The first-rounder started eight games as a rookie but mostly was limited to jumbo packages as a sixth lineman. Now that Jeff Backus retired and Gosder Cherilus was signed away by the Indianapolis Colts, the coaching staff is leaving the door open for Reiff to step in as the left tackle. His short arms and average athleticism might be better suited to the right side if the Lions settle on a left tackle with No. 5 overall pick.

6. Whitney Mercilus: Outside linebacker, Houston Texans

Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips noted that the light flipped on for Mercilus at mid-season, and the first-rounder went on to rack up 6.5 sacks in a part-time role. General manager Rick Smith expects an "exponential" leap in Mercilus' second season, which likely factored into the decision not to re-sign defensive end Connor Barwin.

7. David DeCastro: Offensive guard, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers held out hope that DeCastro would contribute despite a dislocated kneecap, torn medial collateral ligament and partially torn patellar tendon in his right knee, but the first-rounder didn't enter the lineup until mid-December. Widely viewed as an elite guard prospect and one of the safest selections in last year's draft, DeCastro might emerge as the Steelers' best offensive lineman in his second season.

8. Isaiah Pead: Running back, St. Louis Rams

Brooks: 2011 NFL Draft Do-Over

Bucky Brooks reshuffles the 2011 NFL Draft, and one emerging star jumps from his second-round draft slot into the top three. <">More ...

The second-rounder's rookie season never got on track after missing OTAs due to a late college graduation. The Rams still have high hopes, though. "We drafted Isaiah because we felt like he has a chance to be a good back," head coach Jeff Fisher said at the NFL Scouting Combine. Pead already has been picked by one national analyst as the breakout player of 2013. With Steven Jackson, Danny Amendola and Brandon Gibson all departing, Pead might join wide receivers Brian Quick and Chris Givens as second-year starters in a less experienced, more dynamic offense.

9. Michael Floyd: Wide receiver, Arizona Cardinals

The first-rounder was a non-factor in the first half of the season, but he showed flashes down the stretch, culminating in a 166-yard effort in the season finale. New head coach Bruce Arians "loved" Floyd coming out of Notre Dame and called the receiver a "bright young star" in February. Floyd is strong vertically, which fits Carson Palmer's strengths and Arians' offense.

2013 NFL Draft: Position rankings

Draft-130403-IL.jpg

With the draft right around the corner, NFL.com ranks the top prospects available at every position on offense and defense. More ...

10. Nigel Bradham: Linebacker, Buffalo Bills

The Bills' woeful run defense showed considerable improvement once the fourth-rounder replaced Arthur Moats in the starting lineup in Week 6. Bradham played his best late in the season, leading one observer to exclaim the coaching staff has to be "jumping through hoops" at his emergence so early in his career. With the release of veteran Nick Barnett, it's apparent that the Bills have "high hopes" for Bradham in 2013.

Follow Chris Wesseling on Twitter @ChrisWesseling.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE